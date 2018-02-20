Kaduna initiates Fellows Programme to empower youth

Related News

The Kaduna State Government said it will begin the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows Programme in June 2018.

The inaugural class of the fellowship will resume in June 2018 for a year-long period of work and study intended to help build leadership ability in promising young people, aged between 25 and 35 years.

According to the programme overview posted on the state government’s website, the programme’s objective is to ”develop and nurture leadership ability across Nigeria, with specific focus on the promising leaders of the future.”

The programme aims to create a network of high-potential young Nigerians who are expected to rise to top leadership positions in the public sector and other spheres of activity over the next decade.

The overall mission of the non-partisan programme, as envisioned by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, “is to raise the next generation of leaders who will most likely be absorbed into the Nigerian public sector having had a first-hand experience of its workings and challenges.”

Kashim Ibrahim Fellows Programme will work with senior administration officials on ever changing issues and challenges.

The overview said Fellows will spend a year as full-time, paid assistants to senior Government House staff, cabinet members and other top-ranking government officials in state departments and agencies. In this role, fellows will support public service delivery, attend inter-agency meetings and participate in the design and implementation of state government policies.

”Fellows will receive salary and benefits equivalent to that of a Special Assistant to the Governor from the Ministry, Department or Agency for which they work. Kashim Ibrahim Fellows cannot receive compensation from any other source during their year of government service. Additionally, accommodation will be provided throughout the course of the programme. During the programme, fellows will also participate in the mandatory education programme which includes seminars, speaker series and policy trips.

”In return for the privilege of participating in the Fellowship year, Fellows are expected to apply what they have learned by contributing to Kaduna State and the nation as greater leaders in their respective communities, professions, and in public service. Fellows are expected to return to their former or new occupations more experienced in public policy decision-making and better prepared to contribute to state and national affairs, thereby fulfilling the mission of the programme,” the statement added.