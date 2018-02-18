Zamfara Killings: Police arrest three suspects

Related News

Three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the recent killings in Zamfara State, police said Sunday.

Halilu Garba, 45, (Alias Mabushi), Zubairu Marafa, 45. (Alias Wakili) and Nafi’u Badamasi, 40, would be helping police with further investigations prior to their arraignment in court on a date to be announced later, police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement.

The police said 18 people were killed in the February 14 attacks linked to armed bandits in Birani, a village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

But the state government said 39 people were killed while some media outlets reported even more than that.

Mr. Moshood told PREMIUM TIMES in a follow-up inquiry that the suspects were arrested in the affected village on February 15, the day after the attack.

The announcement came hours after the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris arrived the state for an on-the-spot assessment of the affected community.