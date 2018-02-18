Kano electoral body welcomes probe of alleged underage voting in council polls

Related News

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) says it welcomes the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission to probe alleged underage voting in the recent local government elections in the state.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at a workshop last week in Lagos, said the commission was aware of video footages that went viral on the social media indicating voters who were obviously children participating in the local council elections conducted penultimate Saturday in the state.

Reacting to Mr. Yakubu’s remarks, the Chairman of the state electoral body, Garba Sheka, told journalists on Sunday that the decision was welcomed by KANSIEC.

“While we hail the INEC’s decision to investigate the allegation, we want to restate our stand that the election, which was supervised by independent monitors (Civil Society Organisations) is adjudged the most peaceful in the history of Kano State.”

Mr. Sheka, a professor, added: “As the only statutory body that registers voters and keeps the database of certified Nigerian electorate, we would like to express our willingness to accord full cooperation to the team of investigators to ascertain the veracity of the allegation made in respect of underage voting during the conduct of the election.

“We are also confident that the outcome of the investigation will vindicate us and strengthen the confidence of the public in KANSIEC to conduct free and fair local government election.”