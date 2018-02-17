Three children suffocate inside parked car in Kano

Related News

The Kano State Police Command confirmed on Saturday that three girls died of suffocation inside a parked car in Sabon Gari area of Kano metropolis.

“The car has been parked there for more than one year; the girls were playing around it and later locked themselves inside.

“Apparently, they could not open the door and there was no one around to assist them. Three of them died of suffocation while one survived,” Magaji Majiya, spokesman of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the incident happened “around 3 p.m. on Friday”.

According to him, the girls were aged between two and four years.

“The victim that survived has been taken to the hospital while investigation has commenced into the matter,” Mr. Majiya said.

Efforts to speak with the parents of the girls were not successful as none of them was reachable on phone.

(NAN)