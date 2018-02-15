Court arraigns ‘Buhari supporter’ for character defamation, impersonation

Related News

A Kano magistrate court on Thursday adjourned the case of a 58-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari’s known supporter, Abdulmajid Danbilki-Commander, to May 30, for hearing.

Mr. Danbilki-Commander, who resides at Koki Quarters, Kano, was arraigned on a three-count charge of ”intentional insult, defamation of character and inciting public disturbance.”

The judge, Kabiru Abubakar, after entertaining the matter adjourned the case until May 30, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Sunday Ekwe, told the court that two special assistants to President Buhari on media: Sha’aban Sharada, Bashir Ibrahim and ‘their friend’, Hafiz Ibrahim reported the matter at the Kano state police command headquarters on January 21.

He told the court that on January 14, the defendant reportedly appeared on a radio programme at Aminci Radio Station in Kano, where he ”intentionally insulted the three complainants by defaming their character and reputation, and called them liars.”

He alleged that the defendant also pretended that he was acting on behalf of the president and was working to, ”cause a misunderstanding within the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.”

Meanwhile, the prosecutor said that police investigation is still ongoing into the matter. He added that the offences contravened sections 392, 399 and 114 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.