NAHCON allocates 6, 632 hajj seats to Kaduna

Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Thursday, said that 6,632 Hajj seats have been allocated to the state by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Yunusa Abdullahi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna has disclosed.

According to Mr. Yunusa, the board has already registered more than 1,000 intending pilgrims for 2018 Hajj, adding that registration is still ongoing and will close in March.

He said that the board would commence its enlightenment and education programme for registered intending pilgrims for 2018 pilgrimage in all the enlightenment centres starting from this Saturday.

“The enlightenment is aimed at teaching the intending pilgrims basic principles of Islam, holy pilgrimage and other principles of Hajj operations as well as rules and regulations governing pilgrims stay in Saudi Arabia.”

He quoted the Overseer of the Board, Hussaini Tsoho, an imam, as saying that the sensitisation would be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, for five months and attendance was compulsory by all the registered intending pilgrims.

