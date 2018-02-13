Northern governors can stop herders/farmers clashes – Gov. Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has asked the 19 Northern governors to marshal out strategies that would checkmate herders/farmers clashes which had resulted in loss of lives in the region.

Mr. Masari stated this during a visit by the newly elected chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Katsina Council, Abdulhamid Sabo.

The governor spoke two days after his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, invited Fulani herdsmen facing challenges in grazing their cattle in different parts of the country to come and establish themselves in the state.

Mr. Ganduje said the recent killings linked to the farmers-herders crisis were unwarranted especially since Kano had a wide expanse of land, including dedicated grazing reserves that remained largely underutilised.

Mr. Masari the governors had the capacity to surmount the herders/farmers clashes which had caused the deaths of several people.

He said the region had enough land that could contain the herders and their cattle in one place instead of roaming about.

“With unity and understanding all the governors can stop the cattle rearers from roaming about.

“We can settle them in one place and provide basic necessities of life, especially education for them in order to have peaceful co-existence in the region,” he said.

Commenting on the Zik Foundation Award conferred on him for rural development, the governor said that his administration was determined to advance the living standards of his people through careful planning.

“My administration is ready to make careful planning and implement policies and programmes that will improve the living standards of the common man in the state.

“The state government is always ready to partner with media practitioners to discharge their duties effectively,” he said.

(NAN)

  • KELLOGGS

    As far as every single one of them that has committed murder, crimes, and violence, and their sponsors, eventually face justice, you can settle them.

  • Gary

    Now the Governor of President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, has come out in support of the Ganduje Solution to the Fulani Herdsmen crisis. Still no word from the Presidency or the Osinbajo Committee, (of which the Kano State Governor is also a member) on this offer that will end the strife and further bloodshed over nomadic pastoralism in Nigeria.

    Mr. Osinbajo, what exactly is the problem with what Messrs Ganduje and Masari are both offering? Why is the focus still on resettling Cattle Fulani on the lands and territories of others with whom they have no cultural or linguistic affinity? Yet you keep telling Nigerians to ignore the known facts of Fulani culture and history wherever they have settled in West Africa. And that the fact that a Fulani is currently Nigeria’s President has nothing to do with the influx of well-armed herdsmen militia marauding the Nigerian countryside and the belligerence and intransigence of those who purport to represent them as a trades group.

    Nor can any objective observer fail to notice that the public positions of the President and his inner circle align with the stated positions and goals of the Cattle Rearers Association of coveting the lands of others to maintain an ancient lifestyle for their own economic benefit. Inquiring minds would like to know what the Buhari government has against settling the Fulani Herdsmen where there’s land and among those who really want them: their own people.

    • Tunji Olarewaju

      What a wonderful post!