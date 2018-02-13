Sokoto Polytechnic to start courses in mechatronics, others – Rector

Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic Sokoto

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted approval to Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic to begin National Diploma programmes in Building Technology and Civil Technology/Institutional Administration.

Disclosing this in an interview in Sokoto, the Rector of the Sokoto state government-owned institution, Aminu Ibrahim, said the accreditation was secured because it was fully funded and supported by the state government.

“In addition, the Polytechnic has secured approvals to continue with the Bachelor of Technology course in Mechanical and Building Engineering, as well as in Accounting in collaboration with the Technical University of Ghana.

“We have also secured government’s support and cooperation in our bid to start degree courses in electrical engineering and management science. We are awaiting NBTE’s approval in that regard,” he added.

Mr. Ibrahim said through the support of the state government, the institution was able to undertake fabrication of various science and engineering equipment to aid teaching and learning.

He said the school would soon introduce diploma courses in mechatronics and chemical engineering, as well as another professional certificate course in security management.

