Sokoto govt partners World Bank on execution of 500km rural roads

The Sokoto State Government has signed an agreement with the World Bank for the construction of 500km rural roads across the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Sa’idu Umar, made the disclosure in a statement in Sokoto on Monday.

The agreement, Mr. Umar said, spread across the three senatorial zones of Sokoto State.

He said the state government had released the counterpart fund adding that it was awaiting the arrival of the team from the World Bank to finalise other details of the agreement.

“We hope to identify the roads together with the team and agree on the time-frame for execution,” he said.

The commissioner said that Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration decided to key into the World Bank’s Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) to improve transportation in rural areas of the state.

He explained that one of the cardinal objectives of the Tambuwal-led administration was to provide projects and services that would stand the test of time.

“We hope to see to the execution of the project as soon as possible,” Mr. Umar added.

(NAN)