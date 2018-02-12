Ganduje inaugurates new council chairmen

Related News

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State ‎on Sunday night swore in the 44 newly elected local government chairmen with a call on them to ensure prudent management of resources.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony which was held at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha stadium,‎ Mr. Ganduje also called on the council chairmen to fast track development at the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) on Saturday, February 10 conducted elections into the 44 local government councils of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats during the election.

Mr. Ganduje, who witnessed the swearing-in, urged the chairmen to replicate the programmes of the state government at their respective areas.

The governor gave the assurance that the new council chairmen would be assisted by the state government to develop their respective areas.

He said that his administration had done creditably well at the grassroots based on available resources.

Mr. Ganduje called on the newly elected chairmen to cooperate with ‎judiciary, security, civil service and traditional rulers to transform their respective areas.

The Attorney General of the state and commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Muktar administered the oath of office to the new chairmen.‎

(NAN)