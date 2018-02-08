Buhari loses sister in-law

Related News

A sister in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Mamman, is dead.

Mrs. Mamman, 75, died in the early hours of Thursday.

The Information Officer of the Daura Local Government Council in Katsina, Salisu Haro, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura.

He said the deceased died at 11:30 a.m. at the Federal Medical Center in Katsina during a brief illness.

Mr. Haro said that the deceased was the wife of the late Mamman Danbaffale, the elder brother to Mr. Buhari.

He said that Mrs. Mamman was survived by eight children, including Fatihu Mamman, a staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Hajiya Rbiya Mamman, a nutrition officer with the Katsina State Government.

Mr. Haro said the deceased had since been buried in Daura in accordance with Islamic injunction.

(NAN)