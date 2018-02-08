Buhari loses sister in-law

Junaid-Mohammed-tell-buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

A sister in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Mamman, is dead.

Mrs. Mamman, 75, died in the early hours of Thursday.

The Information Officer of the Daura Local Government Council in Katsina, Salisu Haro, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura.

He said the deceased died at 11:30 a.m. at the Federal Medical Center in Katsina during a brief illness.

Mr. Haro said that the deceased was the wife of the late Mamman Danbaffale, the elder brother to Mr. Buhari.

He said that Mrs. Mamman was survived by eight children, including Fatihu Mamman, a staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Hajiya Rbiya Mamman, a nutrition officer with the Katsina State Government.

Mr. Haro said the deceased had since been buried in Daura in accordance with Islamic injunction.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Debekeme

    How sad. May her soul rest in peace and may God comfort the family at this time. Amen.