Drug abuse by Katsina women alarming – Gov. Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has expressed concern over the high rate of drug abuse among women in the state.

Mr. Masari made this known in Katsina on Thursday during the distribution of empowerment materials to 2,500 women across the state.

“Report reaching us indicated that you find out that during ceremonies, about 50 per cent of women have one type of drugs or the other contained in their bags.

“The situation is becoming alarming, some of them say that they engage in drug abuse to get out of sadness they find themselves in.

“Drug abuse for a period of time can never be a solution to a problem because of sadness, the religion has taught us what to do in such situations,’’ he said.

Mr. Masari stressed the need for parents, husbands and other stakeholders to join hands to address the menace in the society.

“I want to urge parents and husbands to do something about it, do not put your hand inside their bags but ask them to remove what is inside by themselves, always monitor their activities,’’ he said.

He also urged parents to be checking cell phones of their daughters with a view to preventing them from using them to commit adultery as well as to watch prohibited films.

The governor said that the state government would continue to accord women and youth empowerment a top priority in the scheme of things.

In her remarks, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Empowerment, Bilkisu Saulawa, commended the governor the gesture.

Mrs. Saulawa also urged women to collect their voter registration cards to enable them vote for the governor if he decides to re-contest in the 2019 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the women were given equipment like sewing, spaghetti making, knitting, and grinding machines among others.

The beneficiaries were also given N5, 000 each to enable them to start their businesses.

(NAN)