Zamfara awards N1.8 billion contract for renovation of hospitals

Related News

The Zamfara State Government has awarded contract worth about N1.8 billion for renovation, provision of equipment and ambulances for three general hospitals in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Lawal Liman, made this known on Thursday in Gusau during inspection of Farida General Hospital, Gusau, the state capital.

Mr. Liman said that the hospitals to be renovated were general hospitals in Birnin-Magaji, Bungudu and Zurmi.

According to him, in each of the hospitals, the state government awarded a contract of N600 million each for the total renovation of physical structure, provision of medical equipment, and ambulances.

“The contracts were given to different indigenous contractors.

“The state government is emerging a policy to improve health care delivery services to the people of the state.

“As we all know, the state government recently awarded similar contract for the renovation and supply of medical equipment to former Federal Medical Center, Gusau where this Farida General Hospital will be relocated,” he said.

The commissioner said that Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of the state had given priority to effective healthcare delivery in the state through renovation and upgrade of hospitals and primary health care centers across the state.

Mr. Liman noted that apart from renovation of hospitals, the state government had given priority to improved human resources for the health sector.

He said that very soon, large number of health workers would be recruited to the health sector of the state.

“As we all know, we have just finished interview for the recruitment of new doctors, nurses and midwives,” he said.

The commissioner thanked the management of Farida General Hospital, Gusau, led by Principal Medical Officer, Sirajo Abubakar, for its commitment to improve on healthcare services in the state.

Mr. Liman, therefore, urged health workers in the state to be more dedicated and hardworking while discharging their duties pointing out that the health sector required hard work and commitment.

(NAN)