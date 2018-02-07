BUA Group to construct N7.5 billion 220-bed hospital in Kano

Related News

BUA Group has announced plans to construct a N7.5billion Naira ultra-modern specialist hospital in Kano through its foundation, BUA Foundation.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman/CEO of the company, Abdulsamad Rabiu, during a courtesy visit by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to BUA Group’s headquarters in Lagos, on Tuesday.

Mr. Rabiu thanked the governor for approving land for BUA Foundation in the heart of Kano City for the hospital.

According to Mr. Rabiu, the proposed N7.5 billion, 220-bed specialist hospital, will cover a built up area of 15,000sqm and will have the most modern imaging and diagnostic equipment that will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of Nigerians who need medical attention and reduce our dependence on foreign medical tourism.

This, according to the BUA Chairman, will further complement the state government’s stride in healthcare delivery for the people of Kano such as the recently commissioned Muhammadu Buhari specialist hospital in Giginyu.

Mr. Rabiu thanked the governor for the visit and commended him on his strides towards making Kano State a viable destination for businesses.

He also praised the private-public partnership initiatives of the Kano State Government and assured the governor that BUA Group was willing to collaborate with the state on various projects that are in line with BUA’s sustainable impact investment philosophy.

On his part, Mr. Ganduje, who was in company of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ata, and members of the state’s cabinet expressed delight over BUA’s multi-million dollar BUA Rice Mill in the state which is the largest in Nigeria and Zero-Interest Rice Outgrowers Scheme which has achieved very positive results so far.

He also said the people of Kano State are proud of BUA’s contribution to the Nigerian economy and commended BUA Group for promoting the local production to reduce the over dependence on foreign made goods.

Mr Ganduje went on to describe BUA Group as one of the companies that have made Kano state a true land of commerce with its investments across key sectors of the economy.