Katsina govt. spends N22.4 billion on payment of gratuities, pensions

Governor Aminu Masari of Kastina State says his administration has spent N22.4 billion on the settlement of gratuities and pensions to retired civil servants between 2015 and to April, 2017.

Mr. Masari made the disclosure on Tuesday in Katsina when the Forum of Concern Pensioners paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that N11 billion was disbursed on the payment of gratuities and pensions in 2015 while N7.4 billion was disbursed in 2016 and N4 billion in April, 2017.

Mr. Masari also said that the state government would establish a Contributory Pension Agency.

Earlier, the Chairman of the group, Musa Ibrahim, commended the government for timely payment of pensions and gratuities to retirees.

He used the occasion to commend the state government over the provision of amenities and development projects and called on the people to support the administration in its efforts of moving the state forward.

He also said that pensioners were ready to support re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari in 2019.

(NAN)