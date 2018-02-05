El-Rufa’i urges corps members not to compromise 2019 elections

Related News

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State on Monday urged corps members not to compromise the integrity of the 2019 general elections.

The governor said in a message to the opening of joint orientation course for Batch B Stream II corps members deployed to Kaduna, Niger and Kogi, that their unalloyed commitment to the nation would be required during the elections.

Mr. El-Rufa’i, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, Musa Adamu, said that the corps members would play “vital roles in the 2019 general election’’ as such they must live above aboard and acquit themselves well.

He assured that the state government would provide environment conducive to all members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to any part of the state.

The Director General of NYSC, Sulaiman Kazaure, a brigadier general, said the joint orientation course was due to few corps members mobilised for the scheme and to save cost.

He said that the NYSC has introduced skills acquisition programmes to empower corps members acquire necessary skills to live productive life without waiting for jobs.

Mr. Kazaure said that the aim was to compliment the efforts of the federal government in tackling unemployment.

On the delay experienced in the payment of corps members’ allowances, the director general attributed it to “a change on the payment platform which has been addressed.’’

He urged the corps members to participate actively in all programmes during the orientation and respect the culture and traditions of the host communities posted to.

(NAN)