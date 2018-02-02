1,500 NYSC corps members complete skills acquisition training in Sokoto

Related News

No fewer than 1,500 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have completed various skill empowerment training at a joint orientation exercise at Wamakko NYSC Orientation camp in Sokoto State.

Addressing the trainees after inspecting an exhibition of finished products on Friday, the state NYSC Coordinator, Musa Abubakar, said that the trainees were of the 2017 Batch ‘B’, Stream 2, comprising corps members from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamafara states.

Mr. Abubakar said the skills were on shoe and bag making, pomade and soap making, tailoring and knitting, fishery and animal husbandry, video and photography, electrical installations, cosmetology, food processing and other businesses.

He said that the NYSC partnered with some agencies to impart business skills to corps members for them to be productive during and after service.

Mr. Abubakar said the trainees were also educated on designing business development plans and management techniques.

He that the Bank of Industry, Central Bank of Nigeria, Heritage Bank and poverty eradication agencies would grant loans ranging from N1 million to N3 million to some corps members.

“At present 10 corps members have established business outfits based on the training they received and are prepared to stay in Sokoto after the service year,” the coordinator said.

He enjoined corps members to continue with the businesses in recognition of hardship faced by graduates in securing jobs, noting that businesses were capable of transforming their life.

Mr. Abubakar said that the corps members were posted to states to understand their cultural values and have knowledge of environment different from theirs so as to inculcate in them sense of patriotism toward national development.

He commended Sokoto State government for donating 2000 mattresses and 1000 beds in the camp as well as renovation works.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,500 corps members participated in the exercise out which 1,300 were deployed to Sokoto, while Kebbi and Zamfara had 600 corps members each.

NAN reports that after the exhibition, cultural dance competition was conducted among the 10 platoons.

(NAN)