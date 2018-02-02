Kaduna Assembly to equip media crew for better reporting

Related News

The Kaduna State House of Assembly is to equip its media crew for improved ethical reporting.

Nuhu Shadalafiya, its Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Information, made the pledge in Kaduna on Friday during a learning tour of the National Assembly Media Center in Abuja.

He said the aim of the tour was to learn and share experiences towards better and ethical reporting of the state assembly

Mr. Shadalafi commended the facilitators of the tour, Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), for sponsoring the tour.

In his welcome address, Jonathan Gaza, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs in the National Assembly, urged the journalists to ensure high ethical standards in their reports.

He advised Kaduna State House of Assembly to provide enabling working environment for its media crew.

Umar Mohammed, the Chairman, House of Representatives Press Corps, said the tour was a good idea that should be sustained.

He called on journalists, who might need assistance at the national level, to feel free to approach them.

(NAN)