Find solutions to northern challenges, Sanusi charges women

Related News

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, has urged northern women to ensure they proffer through their actions, credible solutions to social issues afflicting the region.

Mr. Sanusi was speaking at an event to mark the launch of a book titled: “An Abundance Of Scorpions,” which was written by wife of the Kaduna State governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, in Abuja on Thursday

The Emir, who was represented by Ahmad Umar further challenged the wives of other political leaders to emulate Mrs. El-Rufai.

“I challenge the wives of other political leaders: it is not an excuse to say your husband is a governor or minister and therefore you don’t have time to partake in such activities. You should do your best to put on the front banner of social issues afflicting our society,” Mr. Sanusi said.

Also speaking at the event, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai praised his wife’s efforts at putting the book together.

He said she had always had the zeal to write a book that will guide women within the society.

“I want to thank you for all the support you have been giving to me that brought us to where we are today.

“You can understand my excitement and happiness that she has produced her first novel and I have very little doubt in my mind that by the grace of God, she will be the female version of Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka combined of Northern Nigeria,” Mr. El-Rufai said.

The book is also a product of a foundation created by the state governor and his wife to improve the literacy levels of women in northern Nigeria.

Speaking about the content of the book, Mrs. Hadiza said the book is aimed at bridging the gap between general perception of people about northern and Nigeria and the reality of the beautiful people who inhabit the region.

She added that the book, like the foundation: Yasmin El-Rufai foundation will add to the contributions of her family towards improving the social outlook of northern Nigeria.