Katsina Govt to support waste-to-wealth enterprises—-Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, says his administration would encourage and support enterprises engaged in waste-to-wealth activities in the state.

Mr. Masari made the pledge when he received the Managing Director of NAK Merchant Company, Funtua, Akilu Hassan, who paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Katsina.

‘’I am happy that the company is engaging youths to collect used polythene bags and iron rods for re-circling.

‘’The government will look into their requests for land to boost the trade,’’ he said.

Mr. Masari called on wealthy individuals to establish similar enterprises that would provide income generating activities in the state.

He said establishment of enterprises would prevent the youth from indulging in social vices and make them to become useful to the state.

Earlier, Mr. Hassan said the visit was to brief the governor on the waste-to-wealth activities of the company and to request for support and assistance.

He explained that the company had engaged the services of over 100 youths in the re-cycling of used polythene bags and iron rods.

The managing director noted that polythene bags negatively affect agricultural production because of its impact on soil fertility.

Hassan requested the government to allocate land to the company to expand its activities and commended the governor for executing projects that have direct bearing on people of the state.

