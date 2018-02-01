Senators clash over Ganduje, Kwankwaso feud

Related News

Two federal lawmakers on Wednesday engaged in a war of words as Isah Misau (APC, Bauchi Central) drew the attention of the Senate to a display of weapons by youth at an All Progressives Congress (APC), rally which held on Monday in Kano.

Mr. Misau had asked the senate to condemn the alleged display of weapons by youth at the rally.

“Kano is very important to us. We that come from the northern part of Nigeria. My constituency shares boundary with Kano and if you look at the social media yesterday you will see thuggery in Kano and it is of serious concern if we don’t do anything about the coming back of ‘Yandaba’.

“This issue started when one of our colleagues Rabiu Kwankwaso said he was going to visit Kano to meet with his people. For him to be allowed and given the necessary security, the police wrote a letter to him advising him not go.

“Mr president if someone, a senator representing a constituency would not be allowed to visit his constituency, I think we are not doing good to ourselves.

“You needed to see the weapons they wielded in the presence of government officials… the only route to my constituency is through Kano”, Mr. Misau said.

While responding to his colleague, Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano Central) , accused Mr. Misau of being used by some unnamed people to put Kano senators in a bad light, adding that such allegations would cause friction among senators.

“I’m deeply worried, efforts you (Saraki) put here to unite us under your leadership and we have been working as brothers. The trend is now emerging that would create problem amongst ourselves.

“What senator Hamman Misau has started now will not go well for this senate. Where there is a family quarrel at home – it is a problem that has to do with APC in Kano state, but the PDP is supporting one side against the other side.

“This is an ugly trend. This is a family squabble, backyard squabble but someone like Misau will bring that to the floor to create problem. He is now being used against us by stating what is not being true”, he said.

Also speaking, Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), said the issue between Kwankwaso and governor Umar Ganduje of Kano is a “family matter” that the Kano APC is working to resolve.

“The issue of the two governors, Kwankwaso and Ganduje – they were very good friends. The party is working to see how we can reconcile the issue. This matter is like a family matter. It is not a matter we can bring up here”, he said.

When Rabiu Kwankwaso (APC, Kano Central) was asked by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to comment in the matter, he simply said: “I don’t want to say anything at this particular time”.

Mr. Saraki said Mr. Kwankwaso’s comment showed that the matter could be resolved at the state level and thereafter, stood down Misau’s prayer.

He also called for restraint and urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure protection of all citizens.

A scheduled visit by Mr. Kwankwaso to Kano had to be shelved at the last moment by the senator after he was advised by the police, over fears of possible clash between the lawmaker’s supporters and that of the state governor. Both politicians are political rivals.