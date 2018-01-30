Ban on rallies, procession still in force in Kaduna — Police

The police command in Kaduna State says the ban on all forms procession and rallies in the state is still in force.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Muktar Aliyu, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Mr. Aliyu warned that any deliberate act to violate the ban and cause breakdown of law and order would be met with the full weight of the law.

“The Command wishes to remind the general public that the ban on all forms of rallies, procession is still in force.

“Persons with intent to disrupt the peace of the state are warned to desist from the act.

“As the command in collaboration with relevant security agencies is adequately prepared to deal with such attempts in accordance with the law,” he said.

The spokesman said law abiding citizens are free to go about their lawful business without fear or hindrance as adequate security measures had been put in place to guarantee their security and safety.

Mr. Aliyu appealed to the public to offer useful information, be security conscious and report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

(NAN)

