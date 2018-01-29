Zamfara targets 3.2 million for Yellow fever vaccination

Related News

Zamfara State Government will vaccinate 3.2 million people during the ongoing yellow fever vaccination campaign, the state Commissioner of Health, Lawal Liman, has said.

Mr. Liman said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday that the vaccination would be conducted in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“We have already concluded the first phase of the exercise which covers four local government areas of Anka, Gusau, Maru and Maradun and we have recorded great success.

“We are now on the second phase which would cover ten local government areas of Bungudu, Birnin-Magaji, Bakura, Bukkuyum, Gummi, Kaura-Namoda, Shinkafi Talata-Mafara, Tsafe and Zurmi.

“We started the second phase of this exercise last four days, we have reached about 40 percent coverage now and it would end in the next six days”, he said.

According to him, the vaccine is for the people from nine months to 45 years of age.

The commissioner therefore urged residents to cooperate with the government for the success of the exercise.

He said that, “the reports we are receiving from our officials on the fields is indicating that the exercise is moving smoothly, our people are participating across the state, we have been enlightening them through jingles, programmes on radio and television.

“We are still calling on stakeholders to continue enlightening members of the public on the importance of the vaccine so as to achieve the desired objective,” Mr. Liman added.

He assured that measures had been put in by all stakeholders including development partners “to reach out to the targeted number of people or beyond at the end of the exercise.”

(NAN)