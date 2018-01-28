I am coming to Kano despite police warning- Kwankwaso

Related News

Despite a police warning against the January 30 visit of Nigerian senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso to Kano, the former governor has said no one can stop him from coming to the state.

He said he is simply coming peacefully to see his constituents.

The Kano Command of the Nigeria Police has advised him to shelve the visit warning that it might lead to chaos.

It also said the law would be allowed to take its full course in the event of a breakdown of !aw and order as a result of the controversial visit.

The proposed visit by the lawmaker, who is a known critic of the state governor, Umar Ganduje, has generated controversy in the state with accusations and counter-allegations emanating from the different political divides in the state over an expected clash between supporters of both politicians.

The State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, said the police would not allow a break down of law and order due to tension over the visit.

However, Mr. Kwankwaso, who spoke through his spokesperson, Binta Rabiu Sipikin, in Kano, said he is coming to the state with ”seven camera drones”, three international media outfits and, ”a host of other top national and international friends of his.”

Mr. Kwankwaso noted that his visit is a well-planned one that will be peaceful.

“We are coming to visit friends, families and other relatives that for a long time, we have not seen. We have coordinated this visit with seven camera drones and other apparatus that would make it a hitch free home coming,” he said.