Police warn Kwankwaso against controversial Kano visit

Related News

The Kano Command of the Nigeria Police has advised a senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to shelve his proposed January 30 visit to Kano warning that it may lead to chaos.

It also said the law would be allowed to take its full course in the event of a breakdown of !aw and order as a result of the controversial visit.

The proposed visit by the lawmaker, who is a known critic of the state governor, Umar Ganduje, has generated controversy in the state with accusations and counter-allegations emanating from the different political divides in the state over an expected clash between supporters of both politicians.

The State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, said the police would not allow a break down of law and order due to tension over the visit.

“We received credible intelligence reports that there is serious palpable fear among the citizens of Kano on the proposed visit and tension is already high, that is why we carefully asked Kwankwaso to shelve his visit till the tension is low,” Mr. Yusuf said.

“Although Senator Kwankwaso, like any other citizen has constitutional right of association, assembly and above all movement, however credible information at the disposal of the command reveals that the visit would rather cause uncertainty,” he added.

The police commissioner said apprehension that the visit may be hijacked by some disgruntled politicians or miscreants cannot be dismissed.

“Consequently upon this, the urgent need to nip the problems in the bud cannot be overemphasised and the primary responsibility of the Nigeria Police force is to protect life therefore any attempt to jeopardise the peace should be averted.

“On this premise, it is the candid advice of the command that such a visit to the state should be shelved by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso until tension generated by the planned visit is doused and security threat neutralised,” the official said.

The commissioner however noted that he received an application letter for permission to visit from Mr. Kwankwaso dated January 16, 2018 but which was submitted to his office on January 25, 2018.

Mr. Kwankwaso could not be immediately reached.