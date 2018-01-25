Police in Jigawa raid hideouts of drug peddlers, arrest 14

Related News

The Jigawa State Police Command said it had raided three hideouts of drug peddlers where it arrested 14 suspects in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

Abdu Jinjiri, the Police Spokesman in the state, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Mr. Jinjiri, a superintendent of police, said the raid was carried out by men of the command at Yantifa, Three Star Junction and Gindin Dinya areas suspected to be the hideouts of the peddlers.

“The raid was carried out yesterday at about 4.00 pm after the command received intelligence reports on activities of the suspects.

“The raid was part of the command’s resolve to clamp down on drug peddlers and drug abusers in the state,” Mr. Jinjiri said.

He, however, said that seven of the suspects were released after they were found not guilty.

The spokesman said that the other seven suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the case was completed.

NAN recalls that the state Commissioner of Police, Bala Zama, had on January 15, advised officers and men of the command to constantly raid black spots and criminal hideouts in the state to improve security.

Mr. Zama gave the directives when he visited Dutse Police Division at night together with the management team of the command to check and brief officers and men on parade and posting for weekend night patrol.

(NAN)