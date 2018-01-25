Remains of ex-CJN, Musdapher, taken to Jigawa after funeral prayer in Kano

Related News

The remains of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Dahiru Musdapher, arrived in Kano on Thursday, where a funeral prayer was held for the repose of his soul.

Mr. Musdapher died on Tuesday in a London hospital after protracted illness at the age 75.

The prayer was led by Chief Imam of Kano, Sani Zahradeen, a professor, at the Palace of the Emir of Kano.

The remains was later taken to his home town, Babura in Jigawa State for interment.

A federal government delegation comprising the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, attended the funeral.

Others were Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and traditional rulers also attended the funeral prayer.

Mr. Musdapher survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.

