30,000 women benefit from DFID cash transfer programme in Zamfara

Over 30,000 pregnant women and nursing mothers in Zamfara State have benefited from the cash transfer programme of the British Department for International Development (DFID), an official said on Tuesday.

The DFID which runs the Child Development Grant Programme in Zamfara and Jigawa States, offers N4000 to pregnant women and nursing mothers to support child growth, development and survival.

Nasiru Biabiki, Chairman, Social Protection Platform, an NGO, gave the figure during an advocacy visit to the Management of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Gusau.

“Based on the record we have from Save the Children International, the NGO implementing the programme in the state from 2014 to date,” he said.

“Over 30,000 beneficiaries have so far benefited from the programme in two local government areas of Anka and Tsafe.

“We consider this as great achievements and in line with what we are advocating for.

“We are advocating for the adoption of the Federal Government Social Protection Policy by the state government.

“We are here today for an advocacy visit to the management of NTA Gusau, to solicit your support in enlightening the public especially the stakeholders on the importance of this policy.”

He said that the group would also visit policy makers, NGOs and individuals for their support to ensure that the policy was approved.

Responding, Aliyu Abubakar, General Manager of the station appreciated the efforts of the group, stressing that the issue of social protection was a general responsibility that require the support and cooperation of all.

He pledged to provide valuable time in the station’s programmes to sensitise key stakeholders on the issue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Save the Children had recently disclosed that about N2 billion had been spent by the DFID to fund the project in three years.

(NAN)

