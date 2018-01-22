Yari swears in council chairman, 14 Permanent Secretaries

Related News

The Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari on Monday sworn-in Vice Chairman of Bakura local government, Dandare Dan-Dakko, as the new substantive council Chairman and 14 new permanent secretaries.

NAN reports that the appointment and swearing-in of Mr. Dan-Dakko followed the appointment of the former chairman of Bakura local government, Bello Dankande as commissioner.

Swearing-in the new appointees at government House, Gusau, Yari urged the new council chairman to be transparent and work with all stakeholders for development of the area.

He also charged the new permanent secretaries to see their appointment as a call to the service of the people of the state.

He called on them to support the new policies introduced by his administration especially the salary decentralization policy which is aimed at improving civil service sector.

According to him, the new policy was not meant to hurt anybody but aimed at removing ghost workers in the state civil service.

“You should embrace how to cope with global challenges of civil service, you have greater role to play in moving the state forward”, he said.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration on training and retraining of the civil servants to ensure effective service delivery.

NAN reports that the permanent secretaries are: Habib Yelwa, Buhari Abdulkarim, Hassan S-Fada, Sanusi Mode, Muhammad Kabiru, Aliyu Maradun and Garba Dauran.

Others are Aliyu Altine, Hamisu Shayau, Muhammad Adamu, Shehu Baraya, Yakubu Tsafe, Bello Ruwan-dorowa and Sa’ad Faruk.

(NAN)