Kebbi govt gets new female commissioner

Ramatu Gulma on Monday took oath of allegiance as a new member of the Kebbi state executive council, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mrs. Gulma became the state’s first female commissioner.

The acting Chief Judge, Asabe Karatu, represented by Justice Abbas Ahmed, performed the oath of allegiance.

Mrs. Gulma was a chief magistrate, director of administration and training in the FCT before her appointment.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu, at the occasion, called on the new appointee to contribute her quotas toward the rapid development of the state, especially the judiciary.

He said his administration was ready to support and ensure independence of the judiciary in the state.

NAN reports that in the last 20 days three new commissioners have been sworn-in by the state government.

They are: Mukhtar Bala, Tsahara Bawa, and Ranatu Gulma. They are yet to be assigned to any ministry.

