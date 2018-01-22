Fire kills triplets in Jigawa

Related News

A fire outbreak has killed triplets and their brother in Hadejia town, Jigawa, according to the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Adamu Shehu.

Mr. Shehu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the fire was caused by a spark from an electric appliance.

He gave the names of the triplets as Hassan Sale, Hussain Sale and Muhusin Sale, and their elder brother, Aliyu Sale, all of the same family.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 10:45 p.m.

“On Jan. 20, at about 10:45 p.m, there was a fire disaster at the residence of one Alhaji Sale Tela of Tudun Tanda quarters in Hadejia town.

“The fire caused the death of triplets and their younger brother namely: Hassan Sale, Hussaini Sale, Muhsin Sale aged 5 and Aliyu Sale aged 2.

“It also consumed property worth of thousands of Naira.

“The causative agent we suspect is an electric spark from a water boiler,” the spokesman said.

He advised the public to exercise caution while handling electrical appliances, particularly during the Harmattan so as forestall fire outbreak.(NAN)