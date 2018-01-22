Woman who allegedly killed own baby arrested in Jigawa.

Related News

Police in Jigawa have arrested a married woman who allegedly killed a baby girl she got out of wedlock in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES, on Monday.

The woman was identified as Hadiza Danfanna, a 25-year-old resident of Abunabo village in Guri Local Government Area of the state.

According to police, the woman recently married, delivered the baby girl three months after marriage and then reportedly killed the baby.

The husband, Banna Abdullahi, 50-year-old who is from the same village said one month after their marriage he had an accident, adding that he never knew the suspect was pregnant.

Mr Jinjiri said the incident came to public notice when kids who were playing football in the area, discovered the corpse of the infant and alerted the community.

Another suspect, who reportedly impregnated Mrs. Danfana has been arrested, the police said.

“The suspect, who impregnated Hadiza was identified as Umar Lili 25-year-old of Musari village, Guri Local Government Area of the state, (was) also arrested.