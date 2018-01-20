Tragedy as 83-year-old woman dies in Jigawa inferno

Related News

The police in Jigawa have confirmed the death of an 83-year-old woman in a fire that occurred in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri, disclosed this to journalists, Saturday in Dutse, the state capital.

Mr. Jinjiri said the incident took place at the victim’s home in Kwajala village in Chamo, Dutse Local Government Area.

“A firewood was put inside the room with the purpose to warm the room to make it conducive for the aged women. As a result, she was engulfed by the fire.”

The victim, identified as Sa’adatu Isyaku reportedly died on the spot.

Mr Jinjiri explained that, the victim’s body was later evacuated to the hospital and certified dead by a doctor.

“The corpse was handed over to relatives, (and) has been buried according to Islamic rites, investigation is in progress,” the police added.

The accident happened in less than a week, in the same district area, after fire razed 36 house, 46 grain silos and killed 40 livestock.