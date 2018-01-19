Drama as father of ‘killer’ bride collapses in court

Related News

There was drama at the Kano High Court on Friday when the father of a bride convicted of killing her husband collapsed and had to be rushed to hospital.

Hussaini Isiyaku, who was called to testify on the age of his daughter, slumped and started shouting, “I will die, I can’t stand this ugly trend.”

The court, presided by Justice Rabiu Sadiq, had convicted Rahama Hussaini for stabbing her husband to death in 2015.

Mr. Sadiq found Rahama guilty of all the charges slammed on her for killing her husband with a knife.

Rahama had pleaded guilty to the charges.

The incident occurred at the Darmanawa village of Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano state when the husband tried to consummate their wedding by haing sexual intercourse with Rahama.

The judge had summoned her father, Mr. Isiyaku, to testify on her actual age on the date of the killing.

Reports had it that Rahama was 15 years old when she was taken to her husband’s house.

After the father collapsed at Friday sitting of the court, the Judge adjourned the case to January 25 to deliver the sentence on Rahama.