14-year-old girl kidnapped

Unknown gunmen have abducted a 14-year-old girl in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The father of the victim, Salisu Mai-Tiles, said that the gunmen invaded his residence at Sabuwar-Abuja quarters in Kankia at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

He said three well-armed persons broke into his residence and demanded for money, while the remaining gang members stayed outside.

“They asked me to give them money, which I did; whatever they asked we never objected to their demand to save our lives, but unfortunately, they went with my 14-year-old daughter,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the gang members also blocked Katsina-Kano road in Kankia and robbed motorists at gunpoint.

In a related development, suspected armed robbers have shot dead a policeman attached to WAPA Shopping Mall in Katsina on Thursday night and carted away undisclosed amount of money.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command was not successful as its spokesman, Isa Gambo, did not respond to phone calls and SMS text message sent to him.

(NAN)

