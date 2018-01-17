Kano Assembly passes 2018 budget of N246 billion

Related News

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed into law the 2018 budget of over N246 billion, which is higher than N233 billion earlier proposed by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Presenting the report of the House Committee on Appropriations, a member of the committee representing Ungogo Constituency, Tasiu Panisau, said the committee had recommended for the increase of over N12.7 billion.

According to Mr. Panisau, “some of the areas the increase would go to include education , health , Information, Agriculture, works and Water Resources and rural development”.

“Our committee has also recommended for the discharge of oversight functions by committees, especially on the implementation of the 2018 budget should be pursued with greater Vigour.

“This recommendation will ensure effective delivery of government services for the benefit of the general public in the state,” he said.

According to him, the appropriation committee had also recommended that in subsequent years, an interface should be created where sub-committees will physically defends their reports before the appropriation committee.

He explained that the recommendation for the creation of the sub-committees is aimed at ensuring harmony and understanding of divergent positions.

At the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Abdullahi Ata, the lawmakers after deliberations on the report of the appropriation committee, adopted the report and passed the budget into law.

NAN reports that the House of the Assembly after passing the bill into law, adjourned its plenary session to Feb. 19.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had on Nov. 30, 2017 presented to the state assembly a budget proposal of over N233 billion for the 2018 fiscal year. (NAN)