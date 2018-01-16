NDE trains 2,150 unemployed youth in Kebbi

Related News

The National Directorate for Employment (NDE) in Kebbi has so far trained 2,150 unemployed youths in various vocational skills to encourage them to be self-reliant and entrepreneurs.

The NDE Coordinator in the state, Mohammad Zogirma, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, that the quoted figure was for the period of January to December 2017.

He explained that those who specialised in cosmetology had completed their training, while others were still undergoing training in computer application, furniture making, vulcanising, shoes and bags making, fashion design and barbing.

He advised the beneficiaries to be focused and disciplined as productive members of their respective communities who acquired training different fields.

Mr. Zogirma added that some youth organisations in the state facilitated the training beside the state government and national assembly members and traditional rulers.

The coordinator said the purpose of the training was to fulfill NDE’s mandate of combating mass unemployment and creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state.

(NAN)