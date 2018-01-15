NDLEA arrests 211 suspects, seizes 3,717.6kg of illicit drugs in Kebbi

Related News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kebbi State Command, said it had arrested 211 suspects and seized 3,717.6 kg of hard drugs from January to December 2017.

The state Commandant, Suleiman Jadi, made the disclosure on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

Mr. Jadi said that the command had, during the period under, secured 20 convictions of offenders, with various jail terms while other cases were still pending at the Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi.

“Within this period, 363.630 kg of cannabis sativa, 3354.009 kg of psychotropic substances;Tramadol 2387.039 kg and Cough syrup with Codeine 864.144 kg , were all removed from circulation.

“The command noticed that Tramadol was the highest drug seized during the period under review,” he said.

He said the command carried out sensitisation and general awareness campaigns to various target groups, including students, Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, Artisans, medical and health workers, among others.

“The command also engaged in drug demand reduction activities, where counselling was given to 55 persons while 16 others went through rehabilitation process and were reintegrated into the society.

The commandant commended the state government for its continuous support and assistance to the command.

“Also, we want to thank our sister agencies for their cooperation in terms of intelligence sharing and support in our operations.

“Our traditional and community leaders have been doing wonderful jobs in enlightening the general public on the dangers of drug abuse and addiction’’, he said.

(NAN)