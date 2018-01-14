Six injured as Kwankwaso, Ganduje supporters clash

Related News

No fewer than six members of Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya groups were on Sunday injured in Kano following a clash between the two political groups.

Kwankwasiyya are supporters of the former governor, Musa Kwankwaso, while Gandujiyya are supporters of the incumbent governor, Umar Ganduje.

Both men, though members of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, are bitter rivals; each seeking control of the party in the state. Efforts by the APC leadership including President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the crisis between erstwhile political allies have failed.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Sunday that the incident occurred around 11 a.m. at Chiranchi quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

According to the witness, some members of the two groups were at the area to attend two separate wedding fatiha when the incident happened.

“The Kwankwasiyya followers attended one and their counterpart of Gandujiyya attended another wedding ceremony.

“The one attended by members of Kwankwasiyya was contracted first. So, while they were leaving the area, they ran into the Gandujiyya group who were contracting another marriage,” the source said, adding that about six persons were injured.

NAN gathered that fighting started between members of the two groups when one of the groups allegedly attacked the other leading to injuring a junior brother of the Commissioner of Special Duties, Abdullahi Abbas, and many others.

When contacted, the Kano Police Command Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, confirmed the incident, but declined further comments.

“I don’t have details of the clash. I will communicate to you as soon as I get details of the unfortunate incident,” Mr, Majiya said.

He said the police had already begun investigation with a view to finding out the cause of the clash.

NAN reports that the injured persons were earlier treated at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

(NAN)