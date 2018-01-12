NLC Protest: No going back on teachers’ sack — El-Rufai

Related News

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State says Thursday’s protests embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Kaduna State against the dismissal of thousands of workers will not change government’s position on the matter.

Mr. El-Rufa’i stated this while responding to questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Friday.

He dismissed the assertion that he employed the services of security agencies, particularly the police, to foil the protest march.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NLC led by its National Chairman, Ayuba Wabba, on Thursday embarked on a protest march in spite of a heavy security presence.

The governor, however, said the concern of the police was because of the precarious situation in the country, particularly in Kaduna, which made it unsuitable to have such protest

“I think the concern of the police is because of the precarious situation in the country, particularly in Kaduna, made it unsuitable to have such protest.

“So this is the concern, the concern is break down of law and order and not protest or strike.

“They are free to do so but it will not change our position,’’ he said.

He reiterated the state government’s pledge to pay all the entitlements of the affected staff, saying that the government had set aside farm land for those interested in farming.

The governor said: “We have announced that in line with the public service rule, we will pay three months’ severance package and we have provided incentives for those that are retiring to go through the retirement training.

“Those that are interested in farming, we have the reserved land available and for those that want to go into trade, we have micro credit to support them.

“But they are not suitable as teachers, they can do other things and the government will do other things to support them.’’

(NAN)