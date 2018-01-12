Kidnapped Kaduna monarch freed

Related News

The chief of Ikulu, Yohanna Kukah, has been released by his abductors, the police confirmed on Thursday.

Mukhtar Aliyu, the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Command in Kaduna State, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that Mr. Kukah was released by his abductors at about 3 p.m.

Mr. Aliyu said the traditional ruler was unhurt and had re-united with his family.

“On the issue of ransom paid before his release I cannot confirm that.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest the suspects.”

Mr. Kukah, who is the Chief Ikulu in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was abducted in the evening of January 2 at his residence.

He is a brother to Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.

(NAN)