PHOTO STORY: NLC protests in Kaduna amidst massive security presence

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
More in North West
-
Mass Sack: Hundreds of police officers, soldiers on Kaduna streets to foil NLC rally
-
Showdown looms in Kaduna: Police, State govt ban rally; NLC vows to proceed
-
NUT strike divides Kaduna teachers
-
Kebbi Govt. procures N300 million Ultra Sound machines for 14 Hospitals
-
Sokoto begins training of 3,374 primary school teachers
-
Sokoto Assembly confirms 4 new Commissioners
Top News
-
Abdullah Musa