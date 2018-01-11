PHOTO STORY: NLC protests in Kaduna amidst massive security presence

Teachers Protest: Massive police, military deployment in Kaduna
NLC protests in Kaduna amidst massive security presence
NLC protests in Kaduna amidst massive security presence
NLC protests in Kaduna amidst massive security presence
Protesting Kaduna teachers
Mass Sack: Hundreds of police officers, soldiers on Kaduna streets to foil NLC rally
Protesting Kaduna teachers
Mass Sack: Hundreds of police officers, soldiers on Kaduna streets to foil NLC rally

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    What they are foiling are APC’s chances in future elections.
    Or do they intend to use the army to lock down the whole nation?