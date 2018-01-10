Kebbi Govt. procures N300 million Ultra Sound machines for 14 Hospitals

Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
Alhaji Atiku Bagudu [Photo: channelstv.com]

The Kebbi State Government has procured N300 million modern ultra sound machines for 14 general hospitals in the state, the Commissioner of Health, Umar Kambaza, has said.

Mr. Kambaza, who represented Gov. Atiku Bagudu, during the inspection of the machines in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said they were procured to improve health care delivery in the state.

He said health centres for women and children especially those located in remote areas would be accorded priority in the installation of the Ultra sound machines, to help reduce maternal and newborn diseases.

According to him, the government is committed to reducing all health challenges facing women and children in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Halima Boyi, called on health management committees of the benefiting hospitals to ensure proper utilisation of the machines.

The State Director, Medical Services, Aminu Bunza, assured of proper maintenance of the ultra sound machines.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.