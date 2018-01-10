Sokoto begins training of 3,374 primary school teachers

Related News

The Sokoto State Government has started an intensive training programme for 3,374 primary school teachers in the state.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the exercise is part of the government’s efforts to address challenges of the education sector in the state.

The state had in 2016 declared a state of emergency to enable it give priority attention to the sector.

In the statement signed by Imam Imam, the government said the training will update the knowledge of the teachers and acquaint them with modern teaching techniques.

He said the training, executed under the Teacher Professional Development Programme of the state Universal Basic Education Board, will be attended by teachers in the 23 local government areas of the State.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Sokoto, Governor Tambuwal stressed that his administration was committed to improving the capacity of teachers in the state through regular training and re-training.

Represented by the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Muhammad Kilgori, Mr. Tambuwal said the measure was necessary in order to provide quality education in the state.

“Training and retraining of teachers is necessary so as to successfully achieve the desired objective in education in the state.”

The workshop, organised in collaboration with the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, is also aimed at building the capacity of the beneficiaries.

Mr. Tambuwal said the state government would continue to give priority attention to the education sector to ensure effective teaching and learning in schools.

“As you are aware, for the third year running, the education sector got the highest budgetary allocation of over N67.5 billion, representing 26.1 per cent of the total estimates.

“So with the attention given to teachers’ welfare, quality and commitment will surely improve the standard of our learning environment in the state,” the governor said.

“I believe with the highly resource persons to conduct this workshop, we will successfully achieve the desired need of improving the capacity of our teachers.”

The Governor called on the participants to make the best use of the opportunity to improve their knowledge and ensure the success of the training.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Abdalla Adamu, commended the state government’s efforts toward providing quality education in the state.

“This will go a long way in ensuring quality education for the citizens and enable more productive and developed society,” Mr. Adamu, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Joy Eyisi, said.

The Executive Chairman of Sokoto SUBEB, Bello Danchadi, thanked the state government for its support for the workshop.

“It is my sincere hope that the participants will utilise the knowledge gained from the training to improve the standard of education in the state.

“The aim of the workshop is to promote their ability to teach effectively in the 21st century with a view to making them effective. This is meant to build capacity of principals of schools,” he said.