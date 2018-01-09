210 rape cases recorded in Katsina in 2017 – Police

Related News

The Katsina State Police Command says it has recorded 210 cases of rape and unnatural acts in the state in 2017.

The command’s spokesman, Isa Gambo, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Katsina that 275 persons allegedly involved in the various rape cases were arrested during the period.

He said 207 of the cases were in court, with three still under investigation.

Mr. Gambo also said that the command had arrested 320 persons suspected to be involved in 204 armed robberies across the state during the period.

According to him, the police are prosecuting 155 of the armed robbery cases while the rest are being investigated.

The spokesman also said 150 incidents of culpable homicide were reported to the command for which 319 persons were arrested.

He added that 140 of the cases had been investigated and charged to court while 10 were under investigation.

On cattle rustling, Mr. Gambo said the command was able to recover 313 cows and 24 sheep from 29 suspected rustlers.

He disclosed that 43 cases of car theft were reported to the command in the period under review with 85 persons arrested and charged to court.

On recoveries, the spokesperson said the recovered 38 firearms and 158 ammunition. He said stolen property valued at N17.7 million were recovered during the period under review.

He explained that five suspects were arrested in connection with three cases of kidnapping in the state.

In another development, the official said a total of 2,000 policemen were promoted for their gallantry during the period, while 136 police personnel in the command were issued with houses under the new Police Housing Scheme.

Mr. Gambo, however, said the command was grappling with challenges of logistics including inadequate patrol vehicles and manpower.

He stressed the need to review the welfare package of the police to enhance their efficiency and boost their morale.

The command’s spokesman urged the general public to provide the police with useful information about activities of criminals in the state.

(NAN)