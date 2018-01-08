FRSC prosecutes 1460 drivers in Kano in 2017

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Kano Command, said it has prosecuted 1460 persons for various traffic offences in the state.

The spokesperson of the Command, Kabiru Daura, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Kano on Monday.

Mr. Daura said that out of the number, 75 cases were discharged after investigation, while 1,385 were still pending.

He explained that the major traffic offences recorded during the year were speeding and overloading, while the rate of reckless driving by some drivers was also alarming.

He also highlighted the dangers posed by underage drivers and urged parents to monitor their wards.

The spokesperson then advised commercial motorists to make effective use of speed limiting devices on their vehicles, to regulate the speed of the drivers.

