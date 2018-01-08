Zamfara Governor reshuffles cabinet

Related News

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara on Monday approved the redeployment of nine commissioners in his cabinet.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Shinkafi, Secretary to the State Government, indicated that the redeployment created a vacancy in the local government ministry whose commissioner, Muttaka Rini, was reassigned to education.

According to the statement, Lawal Liman, formerly of the rural and community development ministry, was moved to health, while Muktar Lugga moved from education to environment and solid minerals.

Alhaji Sharu Anka was moved from lands and survey ministry to housing and town planning, while Sanda Dandari, formerly in charge of information, switched places with his water resources counterpart, Umar Jibo.

Others included Suleman Gummi, who has moved from the health ministry to lands and survey; Idris Keta, from science and technical education to rural and community development; and Ahmad Abubakar who moved from science and technology to commerce.

The statement also named Dankande Gamji as a nominee whose name had been sent to the Zamfara House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara House of Assembly has cut short its recess to screen the commissioner-nominee.

NAN reports that the lawmakers sat on Monday to consider the governor’s request.

Mr. Gamji, currently the Chairman of Bakura Local Government, is also the Chairman of the Zamfara chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON.

(NAN)