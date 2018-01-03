Despite harmattan, Katsina residents sleep at filling stations to buy petrol

Related News

Motorists in Katsina have defied the severe cold condition to sleep in their vehicles overnight to get petrol to buy at filling stations.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, who monitored the fuel situation on Wednesday, reports that the motorists have decided to sleep in fuel stations to buy the scarce commodity.

NAN reports that the fuel scarcity is biting harder in Katsina and this has compelled motorists to join long queues for fuel.

NAN also reports that out of over 50 filling stations in the state capital and environs, only 10 filling stations were selling petrol.

Military personnel were seen at the various filling stations controlling motorists and irate youth from disrupting the sales.

NAN reports that five-litre petrol that was sold for N1, 500 last week, is now being sold at N1, 300. (NAN)