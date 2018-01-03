Ex-Governor Lawal Kaita buried

Related News

The remains of the former governor of the defunct Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, has been buried in Katsina.

Mr. Kaita died on Tuesday in a hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness at the age of 85.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the funeral prayer of the deceased was led by Mustapha Liman at the palace of the Emir of Katsina at 2.30 p.m.

Prominent personalities that attended the rite included a Federal Government delegation comprising the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu.

Others were the deputy governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu; Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq, and the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Mustapha.

The Director-General SMEDAN, Dikko Radda, member House of Representatives representing Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa, Ahmad Babba, traditional rulers and religious leaders from across the country also attended the burial.

Mr. Kaita was buried at the old Danmarna cemetery in Katsina metropolis.

He left behind a wife, children and grandchildren.

The deceased was the elected governor of old Kaduna State under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) between October and December 1983.

(NAN)