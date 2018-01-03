Kebbi swears in two new commissioners

Related News

Two new commissioners on Wednesday took their oath of office as members of Kebbi State Executive Council.

They are Mukhtar Bala and Tsahara Bawa, who are yet to be assigned portfolios.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Samaila Rashid administered the oaths on behalf of the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Asabe Karatu.

Speaking after the swearing in, Governor Atiku Bagudu thanked the House of Assembly for the speedy confirmation of the nominees.

“We now have three female commissioners in the cabinet. I think this is the highest in the country.”

He urged the commissioners to prepare for the challenges ahead, saying electioneering would dominate the year.

“There is no doubt that this year will be full of electioneering but we should not be distracted by the campaigns in our quest to make life better for our people,” Mr. Bagudu said.

(NAN)